Advocates Sue To Shed Light On 'Remain In Mexico' Program

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A trio of nonprofits demanded more transparency Wednesday on how the Trump administration implements its controversial Remain in Mexico program, accusing federal agencies in a lawsuit in California federal court of ignoring public records requests and leaving migrants and immigration lawyers in the dark. The suit by the American Immigration Council, American Immigration Lawyers Association and Human Rights Watch urges the court to force the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's immigration agencies to turn over documents on the policy, dubbed the Migrant Protection Protocols, which forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for decisions in their immigration court cases. According to the...

