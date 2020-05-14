Crowell & Moring Guides Blank Check Co.'s $200M IPO

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Represented by Crowell & Moring LLP, the latest blank check company launched by GigCapital Global aimed at combining with a business in the technology, media or telecommunications industry began trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange after its $200 million initial public offering. Palo Alto, California-based GigCapital3 Inc. on Wednesday priced its 20 million units at $10 each. Each unit includes one share of common stock and three-quarters of a warrant with the company, with each warrant entitling the owner to buy another share at $11.50 each, the company said in a statement. The underwriters for the IPO have a...

