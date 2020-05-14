Shoemaker Hit With Broad Injunction After $3M IP Fight

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court added legal fees and a severe injunction Wednesday to a $2.95 million jury award against a defunct shoemaker found to have copied design patents and trade dress belonging to the maker of Tieks shoes. The ruling came after a jury found that Soto Massini (USA) Corp. and founder Thomas Pichler infringed several forms of intellectual property belonging to Tieks maker Gavrieli Brands LLC. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika entered a multifaceted injunction Wednesday, ordering Massini and Pichler to give Gavrieli's counsel all existing inventory and shoe soles in its possession, as well as to email "all former...

