Online Home Buying Platform Scores $105M In Financing

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Homeward has scored $105 million in growth capital from a variety of investors as the firm looks to expand its operations in Texas and two other states, according to an announcement from the Austin-based tech company on Thursday. The deal includes $20 million in equity and $85 million in debt, and Adams Street Partners led the equity deal, Homeward said Thursday. Javelin Venture Partners and LiveOak Venture Partners also participated in the equity portion, according to Homeward. Homeward allows current homeowner buyers to make cash offers for new homes using Homeward's funds, and then allows buyers to rent their new home...

