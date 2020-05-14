Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sheikh Heirs Say $18B Oil Fields Award Can Be Enforced

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The heirs of two Saudi sheikhs asked a Texas federal judge to enforce a nearly $18 billion arbitral award against Saudi Arabia's national oil company, challenging the company's argument that the award cannot be confirmed because there was no arbitration agreement.

The dispute goes back to a 2015 award issued against Chevron Corp., Chevron USA, Chevron Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabian American Oil Co., or Saudi Aramco, following a dispute over a decades-old concession agreement to develop certain Saudi oil fields. The petitioners, who claim to be the beneficiaries and titleholders of nearly 40 million square meters of those oil fields,...

