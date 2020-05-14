WTO Continues To Wobble As Chief Plans Early Exit

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT) -- World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevêdo announced on Thursday that he will be abandoning his post a full year before his term expires in September 2021, dealing a new blow to the already-embattled global trade body. First chosen to lead the WTO in 2013, Azevêdo took on a second four-year term in 2017 as the institution tried to move past the failure of the Doha round negotiations and take a new approach to rewriting global trade rules. That effort has faltered, and the Brazilian diplomat's early departure will only further muddy the waters in Geneva. Azevêdo said that he will be...

