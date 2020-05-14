NLRB Says Mismarked Union Election Ballots Don't Count

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Union election ballots with marks both for and against unionizing should not be counted, the National Labor Relations Board has said in a precedent-shifting decision that reversed a Service Employees International Union win by one dual-marked ballot. A three-member panel on Wednesday ditched precedent directing agency officials to attempt to discern the voter's intent when a ballot has marks in the "yes" and "no" boxes, saying ballots are void when they have "markings in more than one square or box." The panel was composed of Republicans, as the board does not currently have any Democratic members. The board said this standard...

