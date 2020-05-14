Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A small Michigan law firm made it on the legal lions list this week after a court ruled that its strip club client is entitled to COVID-19 relief funds, while Latham & Watkins ended up among the legal lambs after the Federal Circuit put an end to its client's cancer drug patent lawsuit. Legal Lions Shafer & Associates PC made it onto the legal lions list Monday when a Michigan federal judge ruled in favor of the firm's strip club client and found that the U.S. Small Business Administration must provide COVID-19 relief loans for strip clubs, saying that Congress "did...

