Ukraine Can't Add New Defense In $112M Award Fight

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Ukraine "appears to be hedging its bets" by trying to raise a new argument to resist enforcement of a $112 million arbitral award issued to the Russian oil company PAO Tatneft, which the country now claims arose out of an illegal investment, a D.C. federal judge concluded on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said that Ukraine had waited too long to seek permission to add this new ground for refusing recognition and enforcement of the award after a U.K. court rejected one of its other grounds for refusing enforcement. Tatneft, which has been seeking to enforce the award in several...

