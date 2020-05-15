11th Circ. Revives Tax Co. TM Infringement Suit Against Rival

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Florida-based Engineered Tax Services Inc. will get another crack at claims that a rival tax service provider infringed its namesake trademark after the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday that a lower court erred by finding that a reasonable jury could not find the mark is validly distinctive. In a 19-page published opinion, the federal appeals court concluded that the name Engineered Tax Services is "inherently distinctive" because it is likely to require a consumer to "exercise his imagination" to perceive the nature of the company's specialized tax services. "A potential customer could — without any imagination — understand the mark to communicate...

