Tribe Says Gov't Is Veering From Water Flow Agreements

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has deviated from agreed-upon water flow plans, the Yurok Tribe said on Wednesday, urging a California federal court to lift a stay so it can resume its suit looking to protect a species of salmon from the impacts of an irrigation project in the Klamath River. The Yurok Tribe and two fishing groups are challenging the agency's reliance on a 2019 biological opinion to determine that a 2019-2024 operation plan for the Klamath Project would not harm the Southern Oregon Northern California Coast coho salmon population or its habitat. The Yurok says the affected salmon are...

