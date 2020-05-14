Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Asks 9th Circ. To Toss Engineer's Bad Faith Claim

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- RLI Insurance Co. urged the Ninth Circuit Thursday to throw out an engineering firm's claim that the insurer's effort to retroactively cancel several of its liability policies constitutes bad faith, arguing that the accusation is retaliatory and runs afoul of a California law barring lawsuits designed to stifle free speech.

In an opening brief, RLI said U.S. District Judge Susan Illston got it wrong in December when she denied the insurer's special motion to strike policyholder Langan Engineering Environmental Surveying and Landscape Architecture DPC's counterclaim for bad faith.

RLI argued that the counterclaim amounts to a strategic lawsuit against public participation,...

