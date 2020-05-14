Biogen Thwarts 'Brazen' Drug Copycat With IP Settlement

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Biogen Inc. has secured a settlement blocking what it called a New York bioscience company's "brazen" effort to sell copycat versions of its potential blockbuster Alzheimer's drug, according to a Wednesday filing in Massachusetts federal court. U.S. District Judge Donald Cabell signed off on Creative Biolabs's consent decree with Biogen and the University of Zurich, settling a lawsuit filed in March claiming the New York company was selling a knockoff of Biogen's drug aducanumab on its website. Creative Biolabs executive Wanqiu Hu signed the settlement papers, which bar the company from ever dealing in 23 different variations of the drug and...

