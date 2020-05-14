Pot Banker Says Client Can't Bring $3M Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A cannabis banking firm accused of withholding nearly $3 million from a client said it can't be sued for the funds in federal court because marijuana is illegal, adding that the client should be penalized for concealing the client's illicit business from the court. Pacific Banking Corp., which serves as a go-between for cannabis businesses that can't open bank accounts, told a California federal court Wednesday that Cann Distributors Inc. deserves sanctions for wasting the court's time with a suit concerning money earned from illicit drugs. "This is unconscionable," Pacific Banking said, noting that Cann obtained several orders in the case...

