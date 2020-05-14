5th Circ. Nixes Humana Win In Suit Over Eating Disorder Care

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday breathed new life into a suit accusing Humana of wrongly not paying for a woman's full stay at an eating disorder treatment facility, finding a lower court jumped the gun in tossing the patient's case. A three-judge panel vacated a Texas federal court's decision handing Humana Health Plan Inc. summary judgment in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from the patient, who was only identified as Katherine P. The panel said the lower court's award of summary judgment was premature because there was a dispute over whether treatment at a lower level of care was...

