Texas Dentist Owes $9M For Fraudulent Medicaid Billings

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Dallas-area dentist owes about $10.8 million plus interest for fraudulently billing Medicaid for certain services, a Texas state judge found, an amount that's significantly less than the $20.1 million the attorney general's office had argued should be handed over. Travis County District Judge Catherine A. Mauzy on Tuesday granted Texas a partial summary judgment finding Dr. Richard J. Malouf liable for 1,842 unlawful acts related to billing practices under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act. That's about half the 3,711 unlawful acts the state argued in February that there was enough evidence to find Malouf liable for. The court's ruling...

