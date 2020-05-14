Ex-Congressman Can't Shake 10-Year Prison Term At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday rejected ex-U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah's arguments that a decision axing four of his corruption convictions meant that a judge should have significantly reduced his 10-year prison term when he was resentenced last year. A three-judge panel ruled that the trial court had gone significantly below the guideline range when he first sentenced the former Pennsylvania congressman to 120 months in December 2016, and that the resentencing decision made in July was similarly lenient. "The district court did not commit plain error in resentencing Fattah," the appeals court ruled in a decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge...

