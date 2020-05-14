Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

W.Va. Resident's Claims Over Dow Plant's Emissions Slashed

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A heightened cancer rate isn't enough to sustain tort claims brought in a proposed class action by a resident who lives near a Dow Chemical Co. entity's plant that allegedly emits a harmful gas despite the risk it poses to neighbors, a West Virginia federal judge said on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin said Mark Letart and others who live near Union Carbide Corp.'s ethylene oxide plant in Institute, West Virginia, haven't shown sufficient evidence that they were injured by the plant's emissions, and a study that says they are "up to 11 times more likely to develop cancer"...

