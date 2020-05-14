Live Nation Can't Duck Singer's $25M Suit Over Country Fest

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Thursday declined to toss a $25 million lawsuit filed by country artist Rae Solomon's company alleging Live Nation stole her idea for an all-female country music festival, saying claims the live event giant feigned interest in her festival while secretly planning its own were sufficiently pled. The complaint brought by Solomon's company East Hallows LLC includes claims for intentional misrepresentation and negligent misrepresentation under Tennessee law, and alleges Live Nation stole Solomon's idea for an all-female country music festival in Chicago it was planning called "Zenitheve." U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. said in his...

