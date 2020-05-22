Barnes & Thornburg Adds Immigration Atty In Atlanta

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 9:57 AM EDT) -- An immigration lawyer with nearly two decades of experience has joined Barnes & Thornburg LLP as a partner in its labor and employment practice group in Atlanta, the firm said. Born in the Philippines and raised in Atlanta, Sarah J. Hawk most recently was a partner at Polsinelli PC, where she helped companies and universities obtain work authorization for foreign employees, from preparing employment-based immigration petitions to helping them navigate government compliance with I-9 authorization forms. Hawk said she has long been passionate about immigration work and enjoys helping talented, highly specialized workers with advanced expertise in their fields gain employment in...

