6th Circ. Gives Former L-3 Director Another Shot At Firing Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has revived a former L-3 Communications HR senior director's state law allegations that she was fired for complaining about gender discrimination but upheld the dismissal of her federal retaliation claims. In its opinion Thursday, the three-judge panel held that the district court had been wrong to grant L-3 Communications Corp. summary judgment on Alison McKinnon's claim that she was retaliated against in violation of Ohio state law. There are genuine questions as to whether L-3 terminated McKinnon because of her discrimination complaints and offered a pretextual explanation for the firing, the panel said. "Thus, McKinnon has demonstrated a...

