BREAKING: High Court Ducks 'Sanctuary' Fight Over Calif. Law

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:49 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up the Trump administration's challenge to a California state law that prevents local officials from sharing information about individuals' immigration status with the federal government. The justices' decision preserves a Ninth Circuit ruling upholding the contested law, known as the California Values Act, or Senate Bill 54, which bars local officers from sharing certain information about foreign citizens with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including home addresses and jail release dates. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito would have granted the federal government's request to review the state law, according to the high...

