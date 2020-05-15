Del. Justices Uphold Toss Of Suit Over $65M Lending Co. Sale

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a ruling tossing a proposed investor class action alleging the $65 million go-private sale of student and specialty lender First Marblehead Corp. was steered by a conflicted controlling group to a company owned by First Marblehead's second-largest stockholder. The three-judge panel affirmed a Chancery Court's decision in a two-page opinion devoid of details, other than to refer to the reasons stated by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster in the October 2019 transcript ruling that granted a motion to dismiss public stockholder Miguel Massari's suit. Massari told the Chancery Court in January 2019 that company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS