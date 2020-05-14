BNSF Says EEOC High Court Comments Negate ADA Case

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway Co. urged a Seattle federal judge Thursday to toss a suit claiming it illegally revoked an applicant's job offer after he declined to pay for a company-mandated MRI, saying the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission conceded before the U.S. Supreme Court that it's not entitled to summary judgment on liability against BNSF. In its motion to dismiss, BNSF Railway said the Americans with Disabilities Act suit is moot because the EEOC told the Supreme Court it was not actually entitled to summary judgment — later affirmed by the Ninth Circuit — that found the railway company illegally refused to...

