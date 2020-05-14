Meet The Debevoise Partner Set To Fight DOJ's Flynn Flip

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Retired New York federal judge and Debevoise & Plimpton partner John Gleeson emerged this week as a key figure in the criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn after a D.C. federal judge tapped him to serve as amicus curiae and explore a perjury charge against Flynn. Gleeson, a former Brooklyn federal prosecutor, is best known for helping to secure a hard-won conviction of mob boss John "Teflon Don" Gotti and has cemented a reputation in the legal field for fierce independence. Now Gleeson finds himself in the unusual position of making a nonbinding argument against the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS