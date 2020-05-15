Fishers, Gov't Tell Justices Tribes Have First Dibs On Water

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A trade association of commercial fishing families and the federal government are pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a Federal Circuit ruling that tribes have priority over farmers for water rights from the Klamath Project on the Oregon and California border. In separate briefs Thursday, the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations and the government told the nation's highest court that the Federal Circuit's decision handed down in November is in line with years of legal precedent. The panel rightfully prioritized water levels remaining high enough that certain fish listed under the Endangered Species Act could be protected since it...

