Ex-UAW Head Denies Charges Of Looting Union Cash

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- United Auto Workers' ousted president Gary Jones pled not guilty in Michigan federal court Thursday to charges stemming from claims that he conspired to embezzle more than $1 million in union money to spend on expensive cigars, top-shelf booze and pricey getaways. In documents unsealed in March, federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Michigan accused Jones of participating in a decadelong scheme with a handful of top union officials to siphon UAW money for their personal use, and trying to make it look like the cash went to legitimate union conference expenses. Jones and his alleged co-conspirators used the money...

