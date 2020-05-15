Ultra Petroleum Plans $2B Debt Swap In Return To Ch. 11

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT) -- Wyoming-based natural gas producer Ultra Petroleum Corp. hit Chapter 11 in Texas with a prepackaged plan of reorganization that envisions a reduction of its debt by $2 billion three years after it emerged from a previous bankruptcy proceeding. In initial court filings late Thursday, Ultra Petroleum said it has reached an agreement with its reserve-based loan providers, term loan lenders and second-lien noteholders to support the proposed plan, which will swap most of its secured debt for equity in a reorganized company while paying unsecured claims in the ordinary course of business. "This financial restructuring will result in an enterprise with...

