Bayer, Merck Say Leg Amputation Suit Filed Too Late

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Bayer Healthcare LLC and former parent Merck & Co. Inc. told a New Jersey state court Friday that a now-deceased consumer was too late in filing his suit over allegedly inadequate warnings on Dr. Scholl's padded callus removers that ultimately caused him to lose part of his leg. The companies' attorneys argued that pending claims against the businesses were barred by a two-year statute of limitations, saying the clock started running when William O'Dowd discovered in April 2015 that he had an ulcer on his left foot — which was allegedly caused by the product and ultimately led to the amputation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS