Morningstar Analysts Helped With Marketing, SEC Says

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT) -- Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC will pay $3.5 million to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it failed to keep its credit rating analysis separate from its business sales and marketing efforts, the federal regulator announced Friday. The SEC claims that for roughly a year and a half, Morningstar analysts in its asset-backed securities division took marching orders from the firm's head of business development, who had the analysts call and meet with Morningstar "business targets." "The order further finds that Morningstar issued and maintained ABS ratings for certain entities where an analyst who participated in determining or monitoring the...

