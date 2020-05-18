J&J Argues For Immunity In $57M Pa. Pelvic Mesh Appeal

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Armed with what he argued was 75 years of Pennsylvania Supreme Court precedent, a Johnson & Johnson attorney on Monday urged an appeals court reviewing a $57 million pelvic mesh injury case to rule that state law did not allow strict liability claims involving prescription medical devices. Stephen Brody of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, representing J&J subsidiary Ethicon Inc., said that case law in the state dating back to the 1940s supported the position that manufacturers of medical devices should be immunized from strict liability claims over injuries allegedly related to their products. "There's a 75-year history here, and it's very...

