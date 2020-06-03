Pa. Panel Warned Of Privilege Erosion In Divorce File Fight

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a widow locked in a dispute over purportedly privileged divorce records warned a Pennsylvania appeals court Wednesday that forcing her to turn over the material as part of a wrongful death suit she brought on behalf of her late husband would eviscerate key principles of attorney-client confidentiality. Michael Brophy, an attorney representing Lesley Corey in a wrongful death and loss of consortium case against Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, said that a trial judge's analysis in the case had improperly focused on whether his client had made her communications with her divorce lawyer fair game, or put them "at issue,"...

