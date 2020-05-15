Texas Newspaper Says Insurance Underpaid For Axed Festival

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- An East Texas newspaper claims it was underpaid about $120,000 through its insurance policy with underwriters at Lloyd's of London that was supposed to cover the cancellation of its annual music festival due to severe storms, according to federal court filings. The Longview News-Journal, located in Longview, Texas, about two hours east of Dallas, filed suit in the Eastern District of Texas on Thursday seeking its entitled payout plus interest and court costs. The newspaper claims Beazley, an underwriter of Lloyd's, has refused to pay about half of the almost $250,000 claim the newspaper filed with the insurance providers in October...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS