Judge Won't Recuse Self From 21st Century Oncology Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge refused Friday to recuse himself for allegedly insulting remarks against a lawyer suing officers of Florida cancer center 21st Century Oncology, saying the cited statements were based on the record in the case. At an audio hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain denied former 21st Century executive Andrew Woods' request that Judge Drain recuse himself from further decisions in Woods' suit against 21st Century officers and directors, saying the disputed statements were based on the case record and do not reflect a bias against Woods. "If I had such a bias against Mr. Woods, I would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS