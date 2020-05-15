Arrested Asylum-Seekers Can Return To US From Mexico

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge says that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security can't keep five asylum applicants out of the U.S. as part of its contentious Remain in Mexico program because they were arrested after they entered the country. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani granted a preliminary injunction to the Massachusetts family members of Rosa Maria Martinez de Urias, Luisa Marisol Vasquez Perez de Bollat and Evila Floridalma Colaj Olmos, as well as two minors. After they had been arrested near the border, the DHS sent them to the Mexican city of Matamoros, one of four cities where asylum seekers are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS