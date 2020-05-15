Nevada Pot Shop Hit With TCPA Suit Over Advertising Texts

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas dispensary operator is the latest cannabis company to be slapped with a proposed class action for allegedly sending spam texts to consumers who never provided their phone numbers. San Francisco resident Jacqueline Jackson alleged in California federal court Friday that Euphoria Wellness LLC sent her at least four promotional text messages without her consent using an automatic telephone dialing system, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The January texts advertised deals on marijuana. Jackson said she never had a prior business relationship with Euphoria or provided her cellphone number. She has also been on the federal...

