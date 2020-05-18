Texas Court Holds First Jury Trial Via Zoom In Insurance Feud

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Potential jurors called in from their couches, dining tables and offices Monday morning to a Texas state court insurance trial that appears to have been the first in the country to use the videoconferencing platform Zoom with jurors during the coronavirus pandemic. "For centuries, if you got jury duty, you've got to go to the courthouse for jury duty," Collin County District Court Senior Judge Keith Dean told potential jurors. "But this time, jury duty has come to you." (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) The public got to observe the jury selection process handled by two Texas state court judges and three attorneys...

