Full Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Google Patent Venue Ruling

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed that the presence of Google servers in the Eastern District of Texas isn't enough for the tech giant to face patent suits in that district. The circuit court's two-page order offered no explanation for denying Super Interconnect Technologies LLC's request. But it noted that the rehearing bid from a patent holder was first referred to the three-judge panel that granted Google's mandamus petition in February and that ordered U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to dismiss or transfer the case. The order added that SIT's request for rehearing en banc request was then referred to the circuit...

