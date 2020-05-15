3rd Circ. Axes Removal That Applied New Rule To Old Crime

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit vacated Friday the decision to remove a Guatemalan man who was convicted of larceny in 2012, finding that two immigration judges and the Board of Immigration Appeals were wrong to retroactively apply a new standard that defined his old crime as a removable offense. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel found in favor of Amilcar Francisco-Lopez on all five factors of a test to determine whether an administrative agency such as the BIA may retroactively apply a new rule in an adjudication. In 2012, Francisco was convicted of attempted second-degree grand larceny after he bought a laptop, realized it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS