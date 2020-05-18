NY Housing Ruling Raises Bar For Retroactive Economic Regs

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Last month, the New York Court of Appeals struck down a portion of the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019 on the grounds that its retroactive application violated the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution. The groundbreaking case was Matter of Regina Metropolitan Co. v. New York State Division of Housing & Community Renewal.[1] In a split decision spilling over 100 pages, the judges outlined a sharp disagreement. The majority held per curiam that the offending provisions of the HSTPA retroactively impacted landlords' substantive contract and property rights without legitimate justification. But the majority's opinion drew a particularly...

