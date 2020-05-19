NY Child Victims Act Ruling Gives Relief To Plaintiff Attys

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- For lawyers who represent plaintiffs in sexual abuse cases, a New York state judge's ruling upholding the state's Child Victims Act last week has provided a sense of relief and bolstered their ability to bring forward cases for clients whose claims were previously barred by the statute of limitations. The ruling — which rejected the Diocese of Rockville Centre's argument that the law violates the due process clause of New York's constitution — could support cases brought by alleged victims across the state and country, attorneys said. Irwin Zalkin of The Zalkin Law Firm in New York, said last week's decision...

