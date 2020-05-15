Texas Contractor Says Microsoft Owes $34M For Data Center

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas general contractor says Microsoft Corp. owes it more than $34 million for work on a San Antonio-area data center and on Friday filed suit asking a federal judge to force Microsoft to sell the property to pay off its debt. Dallas-based Rogers-O'Brien Construction LLC claims Microsoft caused delays in the project — the technology company's third data center in the San Antonio area — that racked up the $34 million bill, which includes a retainage fee of about $13.5 million. The construction company has a mechanic's lien on the property and is trying to foreclose on that lien, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS