Czechs To Delay Digital Services Tax Until 2021

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Czech Republic won't impose a digital services tax this year as planned because the country prefers to seek agreement on the taxation of digital giants such as Google at an international level, a government spokesperson told Law360 on Friday. The Czech finance minister, Alena Schillerová, has said that she will delay the introduction of a digital tax until next year in anticipation of a deal at the international level and will lower the rate to 5% from the 7% currently proposed, Finance Ministry spokesperson Zdeněk Vojtěch confirmed. Schillerová's comments come as momentum is building for digital taxes, with many countries pressing forward with...

