Fox Rothschild Adds Real Estate Pair From Schnader Harrison

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP added a pair of retail real estate partners from Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP whose work includes helping represent large chain retailers such as Dollar Tree as it opens new locations and for certain related commercial litigation. Scott Kipnis and Nicholas Malito joined the New York office of Fox Rothschild from Schnader Harrison, the firm said May 15. The pair work collaboratively to help nationwide retailers such as Dollar Tree Stores Inc. and Italian luxury linens manufacturer Frette in getting the leases for new locations. The duo said that in terms of litigation, among other things they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS