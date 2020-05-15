Calif. Air Agency Says EPA Won't Provide Auto Emissions Info

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The California Air Resources Board on Friday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, accusing the agency of refusing to respond to records requests over the EPA's decision to preempt state authority to set and enforce automobile emissions standards, according to the complaint filed in D.C. federal court. Last fall, the EPA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, also named as a defendant in the suit, issued final actions designed to "drastically weaken federal greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards," according to CARB. In particular, the NHTSA finalized a regulation that declared state greenhouse gas emission and zero-emission vehicle standards preempted...

