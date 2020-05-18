GM Drivers File Suit Over Acadia 'Shifter Defect'

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- General Motors was slammed with a proposed consumer class action in Michigan federal court by drivers who allege the company's GMC Acadia vehicles sometimes fail to detect that their shifters have been placed in the "park" position, which can prevent the vehicles from shutting off and locking. Plaintiffs Rilla Jefferson and Mark Riley filed the lawsuit Friday against General Motors LLC on behalf of past and present Tennessee and Ohio owners and lessees of the "defective" 2017-2018 GMC Acadia vehicles, which they say sometimes display a "shift to park" message on the instrument panel even though the autos are in park,...

