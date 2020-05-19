Nidec Settles Out Of Auto Switch Price-Fixing Suit For $1.4M

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Japanese company accused of being part of a price-fixing conspiracy involving switches used in automobiles has agreed to pay $1.4 million to end a proposed class action, according to a settlement filed in Michigan federal court. Nidec Mobility Corp. agreed to pay the sum Friday to resolve a 2017 action that accused them of scheming to "suppress and eliminate competition" for power window switches, violating antitrust laws and forcing the direct purchasers of the switches to pay more. The lawsuit specifically accused Nidec, formerly known as Omron Automotive Electronics Co., of fixing prices, bid-rigging and allocating markets and customers in...

