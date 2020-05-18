NY Court Upholds 4-Year Limit For Rent Overcharge Liability

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A New York property owner's liability for prior rent overcharge is capped at four years as opposed to the six years the owner could have been liable for, according to a closely watched decision Friday by the New York Supreme Court that applied a separate April appellate ruling. In West et al. v. BCRE 90 West Street LLC et al., Justice Robert Reed on Friday said that the defendant, which owns a residential building at 90 West St. in New York City, only needs to look back four years in calculating what it owes tenants for rent overcharges. The decision is...

