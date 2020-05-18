Brazilian Steakhouse Workers Seek Cert. In Tip Pool Dispute

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A former Fogo De Chao server urged a Florida federal judge to certify a class and a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action accusing the operators of four steakhouse chain locations of forcing tipped employees to participate in an illegal scheme to short workers their proper wages. Bruno Balassiano urged U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger to certify a class of servers, bartenders and meat carvers in a suit alleging the Brazilian steakhouse chain improperly used a tip pool — in which earnings of customer-facing employees were distributed to management and kitchen staff — to avoid paying workers minimum wage. "Throughout their employment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS