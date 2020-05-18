Advance Auto Investors Seek Cert. In Stock Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in Advance Auto Parts sought certification in their suit in Delaware federal court accusing the company of inflating sales projections to hide its poor financial condition from shareholders. In documents filed Friday, the proposed class, which is led by institutional investor the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, asked U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews for certification. The Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi also asked to be class representative for the certified class and for its Kessler Topaz-helmed legal team to be class counsel, according to the opening brief filed Friday alongside the certification request....

